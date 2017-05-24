Judge: Evidence of violent porn use allowed in rape case

By Published: Updated:
Jacob Ewing (Courtesy: KSNT)

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A judge says he will allow evidence that a Kansas man watched hours of violent pornography at his upcoming sexual assault trial.

Jacob Ewing is scheduled for trial in June on charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy against two women.

Jackson County District Judge Norbert Marek ruled Monday portions of seven video showing acts Ewing “is said to have replicated” will be used as evidence at the trial.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling said in May that evidence showed Ewing viewed an average of four hours of violent pornography per day.

Ewing’s attorney, Kathleen Ambrosio, argued the porn would be highly prejudicial.

Ewing faces trials in August and October in other sexual assault cases. He was acquitted last month of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s