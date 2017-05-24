Graco recalls 25,000 child car seats

By Published: Updated:

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall includes the following Graco My Ride 65 car seats in the table below:

Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06
1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014
1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014
1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014
1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014
1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014
1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014
1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014
1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and the code 2014/06 is on a tag that’s on the harness webbing.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem.

Graco has traced the problem to a single batch of webbing and says it’ll provide owners a replacement harness free of charge.

Graco car seat owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to http://www.safercar.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s