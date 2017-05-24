Graco recalls 25,000 child car seats

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall includes the following Graco My Ride 65 car seats in the table below:

Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06 1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014 1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014 1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014 1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014 1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014 1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and the code 2014/06 is on a tag that’s on the harness webbing.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem.

Graco has traced the problem to a single batch of webbing and says it’ll provide owners a replacement harness free of charge.

Graco car seat owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to http://www.safercar.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.