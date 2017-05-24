Graco recalls 25,000 child car seats

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
The recall includes the following Graco My Ride 65 car seats in the table below:
|Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers
|Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06
|1908152
|7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014
|1813074
|6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014
|1872691
|5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014
|1853478
|7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014
|1871689
|7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014
|1877535
|5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014
|1813015
|7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014
|1794334
|5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014
The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and the code 2014/06 is on a tag that’s on the harness webbing.
According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem.
Graco has traced the problem to a single batch of webbing and says it’ll provide owners a replacement harness free of charge.
Graco car seat owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to http://www.safercar.gov.
