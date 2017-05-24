Garden City will replace pipes causing discolored water

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Last month, we told you about a neighborhood in Garden City where residents have been dealing with rust colored water, despite efforts by the city to clean the pipes. Those residents are still dealing with that, but relief may be in sight.

“For more than five years,” said Hattie Street resident Sonya Uthe on how long she’s had rust-colored water. “It’s been a very long time.”

Uthe refuses to use the water in her home. Even though the city says the water is safe, she’s not willing to take the chance.

“I would have tummy aches every day from using the tap water for coffee, so that made me more aware.”)

Now, she buys bottled water in bulk for everything from drinking coffee to brushing her teeth. She’s even stopped bathing at home and has to rely on others for showers.

“Mother’s Day,” she said, referencing the last time she took a shower. “Some friends called, came and picked me up and said, ‘It’s Mother’s Day, you come over and take a shower.’ So it’s been a couple weeks.”

It’s a burden she shares with her neighbors, who have also reported rust-colored water to the city.

“It’s not right,” she said. “I’m a human. This is Garden City, Kansas, the heartland of United States of America.”

Their pleas have been heard. Today, Garden City’s Water Resource Manager Fred Jones visited residents of Hattie Street and had some good news.

Jones told KSN that because water hasn’t cleared up since the city cleaned the pipes in April, they’ll be replaced. He says they’ll replace a two block stretch of pipes along Hattie from Kansas Ave to Jenny Ave.

Garden City officials don’t yet have an estimate on the cost to replace the pipes or how long it will take. Officials also stress the water is safe to drink.