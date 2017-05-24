Dave Freeman honored by scholarship with National Weather Association Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 24 years at KSN, Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman brought his passion for weather to the people of Kansas. But those outside of the industry may not know of his passion for mentoring and developing the next generation of meteorologists.

The National Weather Association Foundation, along with his family, have now established the David Freeman NWA Past President’s Fund to help students attend the National Weather Association Annual meetings. It honors Dave’s work to establish the Foundation and all past presidents of the NWA. While president of the NWA in 2016, he helped to establish the NWA Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and grants to students and teachers in atmospheric science. The fund will honor all Past NWA Presidents.

“In appreciation for all your service to the viewers, to the community, and especially to the National Weather Association, of which in 2016 Dave was our president and led the establishment of the National Weather Association Foundation, a charitable organization for raising funds for our scholarships for students in meteorology and related sciences,” said Janice Bunting, Executive Director of the National Weather Association. “Your family, KSN and the foundation board, without you, established the David Freeman NWA Past President Fund, it will honor you and all the NWA past presidents who raised funds to send students to the NWA annual meeting so they can follow in your footsteps.”

Dave has been involved with the NWA for more than two decades and has served on its board for most of those years. He served as the 41st President of the NWA in 2016 and as Immediate Past President will continue on the NWA Governing Council through 2017.

Find out more about the NWA foundation here.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation, go here for more information.

Read Dave’s announcement about the foundation here.