Court: US gun ban doesn’t apply to city domestic abuse laws

By Published:
Courtroom gavel (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An appeals court says someone convicted of a misdemeanor domestic battery under a city ordinance can legally have a gun.

The ruling from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver could have broader implications for gun sales. The court on Tuesday threw out the case of a Kansas man who was convicted of violating a federal law that prohibits someone who’s been convicted of domestic violence “under federal, state or tribal law” from owning a gun.

Alexander Pauler had been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence under a Wichita ordinance. The appeals court found that the federal gun law doesn’t apply to such municipal ordinances.

Pauler’s attorney, David Freund, says it’s the first time an appeals court has directly addressed that argument.

Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to appeal.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s