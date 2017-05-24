An open goodbye letter to Dave Freeman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dear Dave, as reporters we’ve had the opportunity to watch you prepare Kansans for the worst situations.

We’ve listened as you warn them to take shelter, to make preparations and tell them how to best plan to go about their day.

All the while, you were making an impact on us, here at the station.

We admire you for your professionalism, your integrity, and your willingness to answer a higher call and serve others.

You’ve set a contagious tone for kindness in an environment that can be hectic.

Thanks for being a great co-worker and friend.

You truly inspire each and every one of us so Dave, this is for you. Thank you.

Love, the reporters of KSN.

Amanda Aguilar

Ashonti Ford

Avery Anderson

Carly Willis

Chris Arnold

Craig Andres

Emily Younger

John Asebes

Molly Brewer

Santiago Kahn