It was easier for some than others, but in the end several girls’ soccer teams from across the Sunflower State punched their ticket to the State tournament tonight.

In the Wichita area, Bishop Carroll, Maize, Maize South, and Wichita East all came out winners. Dodge City and McPherson fought hard, but ultimately came up one goal short in their bid to reach the final four. Congratulations to all these schools on fantastic seasons!