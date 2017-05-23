Wichita woman killed in two-vehicle crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 90-year-old Wichita woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on K-254. It happened around 12:15.

A 1999 GMC Suburban was westbound on K-254 at Greenwich. A 2002 Kia Rio failed to yield and drove in front of the Suburban. The Rio was struck on the passenger side.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Ruth Rushing, 90, of Wichita, died after being transported to the hospital.

