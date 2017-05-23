Who will be ‘The Voice’?

(NBC) – Tonight’s the night for “The Voice”. The Season 12 winner will be revealed during the show’s two-hour finale.

Last night, the four remaining singers had their last chance to turn in performances to earn America’s vote.

As the youngest ever finalist, 15-year-old Aliyah Moulden refused to let the night overwhelm her, even when she performed alongside her coach.

“If I had to do this a couple of months ago, I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” she said afterward. “It was just so much work. I’m glad that I pushed myself and I’m glad that I’m here.”

Jesse Larsen focused on a duet honoring his musical mentor, Prince, and an original song written for him by Chris Stapleton.

“I’ve never had a song of my own before, you know, like this. It’s a very important and special moment for me and I tried to give everything I had in that moment,” Larsen said.

Lauren Duski took on a Garth Brooks classic with “The Dance” and debuted a song she’d written, but had kept to herself, called “Deja Vu”.

“I’ve never performed it for anyone in my life,” Duski said. “I was more terrified for that moment than anything in my entire life.”

For Chris Blue, a couple of high energy performances including his night-closing rendition of “Rhythm Nation” emptied his tank.

“Everything I had was right there. It’s still there! You wanna go check the stage? It’s still on the stage right now,” Blue said after his performance.

Tonight’s two-hour voice finale airs at 8 p.m. and will feature several of the contestants in all-star duet performances with the likes of Usher and Little Big Town.