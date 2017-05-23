Vigil held to remember pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Family and friends gathered tonight in remembrance of Antrese Bland.

The 21-year old woman was seven months pregnant, when police say she was killed by her boyfriend, 24-year old Aris Brown, in a murder suicide over the weekend

A large crowd of about two hundred people scattered in the middle of Glendale Street, outside the home that Bland and her Brown shared.

Friends, family and nearby residents came to pay their respects to Bland.

Those who turned out lit candles and said prayers.

At the end of the vigil, balloons were released by all those who attended, in memory of Bland.

KSN spoke with Bessie Evans-Manuel, Bland’s mother, following the vigil.

She spoke about how she hopes those who turned out for the vigil will remember her daughter.

“That she was a true, a true and honest person and that she, I don’t even know, she was just so strong,” said Evans-Manuel.

Bland’s father, Robert Manuel, also spoke about what he will remember most about her.

“Her attitude, man, I loved her because she had that drive and you really couldn’t tell her anything, If she wanted it, she was going to get it,” said Manuel.

Bland was set to start summer classes soon to become a pharmacist.

Evans-Manuel says she even had Bland’s school ID with her at the vigil tonight, saying that with a new baby boy on the way, her daughter felt it was important to get her education.