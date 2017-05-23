Trump’s proposed budget plan would mean deep cuts to health care

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The blue print for President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget has been submitted.

Tuesday the $4.1 trillion budget was unveiled and sent to lawmakers.

One of the biggest cuts in the budget would be to health care, potentially leaving 10-million Americans without insurance over the next decade.

“Each time I have to go to the hospital, it’s like ‘Great. Here’s another bill,” explained Wichitan Ron Anderson.

Another bill that Anderson says he simply can’t afford.

“I would love to have that back, the Medicaid back. I barely can afford half the bills I have,” said Anderson.

This cancer survivor was cut from Medicaid in 2012, and since then he’s been diagnosed with a heart condition and type two diabetes.

“If I was able to work a full time job with full benefits that would be helpful. But, I never know what’s going to happen with my health half the time,” answered Anderson.

President Trump’s new budget plan calls for slashing more than $600 billion from Medicaid, in addition to the $880 billion in cuts already in the GOP’s health care bill, meaning it could leave 10-million people without health insurance over the next decade.

And for someone like Anderson who is waiting to get back on Medicaid, that news is disheartening.

“I wish everybody could be on it, including myself where it would make your life easier when you go into the doctor,” Anderson stated.

“14,000 of our 40,000 patients are uninsured,” explained David Sanford, CEO of GraceMed.

Last year, 35 percent of GraceMed patients were not covered by health insurance, and were unable to get the adequate medical care they needed.

“So many of our uninsured patients don’t have access to our emergency care, specialty care, hospitalization. So, we continue to suffer in our community people that lack access to quality healthcare services,” said Sanford.

Just like Anderson, Sanford too is hoping lawmakers will decide to find other ways to make cuts instead of slicing more from Medicaid.

”Everyone should have the right to have access to quality healthcare and we’re just not there in our state and in our country yet,” Sanford stated.

This is just a proposal at this point. The budget plan has to be passed by the house and senate, and its likely changes will be made.