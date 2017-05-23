Trump’s food stamp proposal builds on previous GOP efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s budget builds on more than two decades of Republican efforts to cut food stamps.

With Republican majorities in the House and Senate, conservatives who have pushed for the cuts are hoping they can rein in the program’s $70 billion cost.

But making changes has always proved a hard sell, especially in the Senate, where lawmakers have been hesitant to slash what is supposed to be a temporary safety net for Americans who find themselves unable to adequately feed themselves or their families.

And Trump’s proposal could have a disproportionate effect on Republican-leaning states — seven of the 10 states with the highest food stamp participation supported Trump.