Toni Anderson’s death ruled accidental

By Published:
Toni Anderson (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled Toni Anderson’s death accidental, and the cause of death was hypothermia and drowning.

Police said contributing factors included ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication.

Anderson went missing back on Jan. 15 when she was stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change. The officer watched her drive to a nearby convenience store.

In March, Anderson’s car was pulled from the Missouri River. Detectives found her body inside.

