Spinners toys sold at Hobby Lobby recalled

By Published:

Hobby Lobby is recalling more than 43,000 light-up spinner toys sold at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide.

The toys were sold in two themes, Easter and July 4th.

The battery cover can detach and expose the small coin cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards.

Hobby Lobby has received one report of a 14-month-old child who ingested a battery.

Consumers should take the toy spinners away from children and can return them to the store for a refund with receipt or for store credit without a receipt.

Hobby Lobby Stores can be reached at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the Recall tab for more information.

