Search for card leaves woman locked in CVS

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a Florida CVS store.

Lillian Rimmel says she stopped at the CVS at 9:50 p.m. Friday to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close.

As she walked toward the check out just after 10 p.m., she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.

Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police.

They contacted the manager to come and let her out.

Rimmell says there was no announcement warning the store was closing.

