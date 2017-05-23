Saline Co. authorities investigate death of infant

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) – Saline County authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 11-month old male on Monday.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, a baby was taken from a home in the 900 block of N. 9th to Salina Regional Health Center around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The boy died at the hospital.

Authorities are working with Saline County Attorney Ellen Mitchell on possible charges in the case.

