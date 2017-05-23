Regents interviewing Kansas chancellor finalists this week

KU Campus (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Board of Regents is scheduled to interview finalists for the University of Kansas chancellor job this week.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports interviews are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at the board’s offices in Topeka.

Board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson says most of the meetings will be in closed session. She declined to say how many finalists will be interviewed.

Once the interviews are complete, the board will schedule a special meeting to approve the new chancellor. The board said earlier its goal is to have a replacement hired in time to start July 1.

Current Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little announced in September that she would step down this summer.

