Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, more viewing angles

ANICK JESDANUN, The Associated Press Published:
In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, Microsoft's new Surface Pro laptop-tablet hybrid is displayed, in New York. The Surface’s stylus will now mimic pencil shading when tilted, much like the Apple Pencil for iPad Pro tablets. Along with this, Microsoft plans upgrades to its popular Office software with new pencil-like features. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro tablet with longer battery life and more viewing angles for the screen.

The new, fifth-generation device — simply called Surface Pro — won’t look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others.

Microsoft is making the announcement in China, a reflection of the company’s expectations of growth there.

The Surface has an optional keyboard cover that turns the tablet into a laptop. Although Microsoft pioneered this type of device, Samsung and others have been making their own, contributing to a 26 percent revenue decline in the Surface business in the most recent quarter.

The new Pro ships in mid-June for about $800.

