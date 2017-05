The last piece of the Wichita State men’s basketball puzzle fell into place earlier today, as star Shockers junior-to-be Markis McDuffie announced that he will return to school for the upcoming season.

With McDuffie returning, Wichita State now has all five starters back for the upcoming season. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this past season, and finished second in the voting for Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.