Man arrested for lewd behavior at Salina Target store

By Published:
Raymond Kaumans (Courtesy: Salina Police)

SALINA, Kan. – Salina police were called to the Target store on Sunday to confront a man who was reportedly acting bizarre with a knife according to KSAL.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent around 12:30 p.m. and allegedly found 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans in the shoe aisle exposing himself.

A witness told officers he was flicking a knife blade at customers before police arrived.

Kaumans was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.

