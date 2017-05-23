KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

5:00AM Starting off our morning with very mild conditions… A few spotty showers this morning should gradually taper off although we could see some hit and miss showers reforming this afternoon. Otherwise, today will be pretty mild. Clouds will mix with sun. Temps this morning will start in the mid 50s and gradually warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.