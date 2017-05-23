KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

By Published: Updated:

5:00AM Starting off our morning with very mild conditions… A few spotty showers this morning should gradually taper off although we could see some hit and miss showers reforming this afternoon. Otherwise, today will be pretty mild. Clouds will mix with sun. Temps this morning will start in the mid 50s and gradually warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s