Countdown to Riverfest 2017 is on

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re just 10 days away from the 2017 Riverfest, “River Madness.”

KSN talked with event promoters about what classic Riverfest favorites are returning and what new events will take place.

This year’s 45th festival will still feature the fireworks displays and concerts, as well as the Sundown Parade on opening night, but new activities like stock tank racing, a Comic-Con and more will also be available for festival goers.

The city is finishing up final touches ahead of the festival over the next few years.

“We will start putting up fences, ticket booths, other things that will go around the footprint over the next week or so, so that by June 2 on opening day as the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade stars, the whole festival grounds will be ready,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, the president and CEO of Wichita Festivals.

Wichita City Council is expected to approve lane closures for the helicopter rides event Tuesday morning. The event has been popular for several years.

“Unique, of course in downtown Wichita. You don’t normally get to take a helicopter ride over the river so we’re excited about that,” Jarvis said. “It’ll start up on opening night June 2.”

The theme of this year’s festival, “River Madness,” coincides with Wichita’s participation with March Madness and highlights how important the Arkansas is to the city.

“We just have so much energy on the river,” Jarvis said. “It’s nine days we actually use our river downtown and we’re excited about that and hope everyone joins in.”