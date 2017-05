LONDON (KSNW) – Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died at age 89 after a short battle with cancer.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

