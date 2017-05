WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters and police officers are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in West Wichita. The fire is in the Colony West Apartments. They’re located one block north of W. Central and just west of N. Ridge Rd.

Officials on the scene said the first call came out about 8 p.m. A Wichita police officer told KSN the fire damaged seven to eight apartment units. He said flames reached a height of about 30 feet.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.