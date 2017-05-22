Vandals cause damage to Salina South High School

By Published: Updated:
Salina South High School (Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. – Vandals caused major damage in the new addition at Salina South High School over the weekend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigators are looking at surveillance video for images of the suspect or suspects who damaged the facility located at 730 E. Magnolia.

Police say sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into the school and left the water running in a second floor rinse station in a science lab.

The water damaged two rooms upstairs and then flooded a majority of the main floor. Initial estimates place the damage to the ceiling tiles, walls and carpet at $20,000.

The vandals also found the keys to a USD 305 Chevy Suburban and drove it off the school property. It was later recovered undamaged nearby on Colonial Lane.

