Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children’s clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.

The drug was divided up into dozens of little plastic bags. Police Chief Paul Schnell says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner, if identified, could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.