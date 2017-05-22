USD 259 offering free summer meals to children

School lunch (KSN photo / Merry Murray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools Nutrition Services, in partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program, provides free nutritious meals to children when the school doors close.

The program runs from May 22 to August 11. Summer meals are open to all children, 18 and younger, with no enrollment and no cost. There are 44 locations providing free meals.

Click here for a printable version of the sites. You may also click for an online map to find the area closest to your location.

MENUS | Breakfast | Lunch | Snack

