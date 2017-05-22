Travel vaccinations available at Sedgwick County Health Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vaccines are recommended to protect travelers from illnesses present in other parts of the world and to prevent the importation of infectious diseases across international borders. Which vaccinations you need depends on a number of factors, including your destination, whether you will be spending time in rural areas, the season of the year you are traveling, your age, health status, and previous immunizations.

Yellow fever infections are rising around the world and have led to a shortage in vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control reports that yellow fever vaccines could run out in the United States by July 2017.

If you are making plans to travel to locations which require vaccinations, here are some things to keep in mind:

• Call the Sedgwick County Division of Health or go to www.cdc.gov/travel/destinations to learn which vaccines are required and which are recommended for travel to your destinations.

• Plan to get your vaccinations several weeks to a few months before you travel. Vaccines require two weeks or more in the body to reach full strength. If you need the yellow fever vaccine, make sure the vaccine is available by the time you want to leave prior to booking your flight

• The Division of Health offers the following travel vaccines, as well as other vaccines you may need for travel.

Rabies– $ 279.88

Typhoid (Oral)–$ 74.89

Typhoid (Injection)– $ 121.85

Yellow Fever–$ 182.02

Sedgwick County Division of Health receives a monthly allocation for yellow fever vaccine. At this time, yellow fever vaccine is available only for travel to countries that require the vaccine, not for travel to countries that recommend it. Immunizations at the SCDOH are on a walk-in basis; however there may be a waiting list for yellow fever vaccine. Please call ahead to be sure the yellow fever vaccine is available. You will be placed on a waiting list unless stock is available. You may also receive suggestions as to other locations that may have the vaccine in stock.

Please call the SCDOH at 316-660-7300 for more information on travel vaccinations.