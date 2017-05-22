‘The Voice’ finale is here

(NBC) – It’s finale night for “The Voice.”

Four singers are left, each with a last chance to vie for America’s vote and win the Season 12 title.

The combination of guitar and voice has put Team Adam’s Jesse Larson in tonight’s finale.

Last week’s instant save gave the Minnesota artist the fourth and final spot.

“It feels amazing to have something that you’re so passionate about, something that means so much to you, understood,” he says.

Emotions got the better of Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden two weeks ago, but the 15-year-old Californian overcame them en route to becoming the show’s youngest ever finalist.

“I didn’t even think I was going to get a chair turned, and just to be here has been a really, really emotional ride for me,” she says.

Michigan country singer Lauren Duski is Team Blake’s other finalist. Consistent all season, she topped the iTunes chart last week for the first time.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of layers on insecurity shed along the way,” Duski says. “And it’s such a relief to finally get up there and do what I love.”

Range has been key for Team Alicia’s Chris Blue. His inspirational anthem last week hit Number Two on iTunes.

“Every week is a challenge for me, and that seems to be the story of my life here on the show, challenge Chris Blue!,” he laughs.

Each of the artists will perform three times tonight: An original song, a cover tune and a duet with their coach.

The winner will be revealed on Tuesday night’s season finale.