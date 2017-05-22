Report: More Kansas wheat coloring, heading

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – More of the Kansas wheat crop is beginning to turn color in a sure sign that harvest time is getting closer.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 23 percent of the crop had colored, ahead of 14 percent at this time a year ago. About 94 percent of the crop has already headed.

The agency pegged wheat condition as 8 percent very poor and 16 percent poor. About 29 percent is in fair shape with 40 percent rated as good and 7 percent as excellent.

Corn planting in Kansas has reached 70 percent. About 27 percent of the soybeans and 4 percent of the sorghum has been planted.

First cutting of alfalfa hay is 30 percent complete.