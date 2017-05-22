Pretty Prairie, government reach deal in drinking water case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The city of Pretty Prairie has reached a deal with federal regulators designed to ensure its residents have safe drinking water.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten approved the settlement Monday in litigation brought by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The government contends the city’s water system consistently exceeded allowable nitrate levels since 2006.

Pretty Prairie agreed to monitoring requirements and public notifications of violations. It will pay a $1,500 fine.

The city is developing a project to treat the water so it complies with federal standards. In the interim, the city agreed to provide, free of charge, bottled water to pregnant and nursing mothers and children under 6 months of age when nitrate levels exceed allowable limits.

Its water system serves about 300 service connections used by about 680 residents.

