Police: Man dies after shooting on May 14

Wichita police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South Fern on May 14. (KSN Photo)
Jimmy D. Suttle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 50-year-old man died after a shooting in the 1600 block of South Fern.

On May 14, police responded and found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died this morning.

Police arrested a 31-year-old Jimmy D. Suttle for attempted murder in the second-degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

Suttle remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

