KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, May 22, 2017

5:00AM Tracking a few showers and storms this morning on the radar. None of these are strong or severe just garden variety Kansas rain. We’ll have a chance of scattered showers and storms through the morning and afternoon hours. Not looking like a busy severe weather day today but overall this will be a pretty calm pattern we are entering into the week.
