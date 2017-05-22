KSN looks back at Dave Freeman’s dedication to the community

Related Coverage Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman announces retirement from KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the last 24 years, KSN Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman has been one busy man.

Whether it is tracking severe weather to keep us safe, to giving thousands of school talks.

Dave even milked cows at the Kansas State Fair and slapped on some blue jeans to help the Wichita Symphony.

Recently, Dave helped with the science part of the new Explore Kansas project at Exploration Place.

As you can see, Dave has done a lot for KSN, and he has spent the last two decade being there for the community.

“It is going to be sad to say goodbye, not just to a professional, we’re saying goodbye to a friend,” said Pat Hanrahan, Chief Executive United Way of the Plains.

KSN followed Dave to his very last school talk ever. He did get a bit emotional.

“Well, we feel very privileged that if we’re the last ones that we got that amazing presentation if that really is his last one,” said Jill Doerflinger, 5th grade teacher.

If you know Dave, he has a special passion for helping raise money for the United Way of the Plains.

“What we can tell is he really believes in the United Way, this is not just doing an emcee job he does it because he really cares about people, and you can feel that when he’s at the podium,” said Hanrahan.

Dave came up with the idea for the United Way Crazy Hair Challenge to inspire students to raise money for the non-profit.

“So, 11 years ago, he issued, a, totally volunteered the hair challenge, and so every year afterwards, we’ve seen him on the weather, his hair done up in the colors of the winning school. He loves to do it. You can tell he has fun with it, and the kids love it. He’s helped us raise a lot of money and educated kids on the value of philanthropy.”

With his final weather presentation over, Dave is close to closing this chapter of his life.

“It is bitter-sweet, because I’ve always enjoyed that experience that’s why I loved Exploration Place for the years we were there, cause we’re constantly having that chance to talk to kids and maybe light that spark.”

As he leaves for the final time, Dave takes a moment to reflect on the job he’s done during his time being here for you at KSN News.

