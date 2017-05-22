Kansas lawmakers to resume talks on tax hikes to fix budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators plan to resume negotiations over raising income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

House and Senate negotiators were meeting Monday. Both chambers scheduled afternoon sessions to allow them to take up any plan emerging from the talks.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s funding for its public schools is inadequate.

Lawmakers have been looking at rolling back past income tax cuts enacted at Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s urging to raise $1 billion or more over two years.

They’ve also discussed proposals to boost other taxes.

Legislators were supposed to end their annual session Wednesday on its 100th day but were likely to work longer.

