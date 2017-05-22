Farmer electrocuted while working in field

ANTHONY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas farmer was electrocuted while working with a chemical sprayer.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 76-year-old Robert Sharp, of Anthony, died Saturday in a field just south of Anthony in Harper County.

The patrol says he was working with a chemical sprayer and was electrocuted when he extended the boom on the sprayer and it touched an electrical wire.

