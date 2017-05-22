Parents of pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide speaks out

By and Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A Wichita family is in mourning, after a murder suicidee that left a woman and her unborn baby dead.

Wichita Police say 21-year old Antrese Bland, who was seven months pregnant at the time with a baby boy was shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Bland’s boyfriend, 24-year old Aris Brown, then turned the gun and killed himself.

KSN sat down with Bland’s parents this afternoon, who were very emotional as they continue to process everything.

Bessie Evans-Manuel, Antrese mother, described her daughter as very outspoken and real.

She says Antrese was loving and fiesty.

Her mother says the whole family was excited about the baby coming, with presents already waiting for him at their home.

Evans-Manuel says Antrese was determined to make the best of herself for her baby.

“We was getting the baby shower ready and she was just ready that night before, we were watching her move around an talking about how long it was and just, I never thought I wouldn’t see her no more,” said Evans-Manuel.

Before Bland was killed, WPD says she went to a neighbors house and tried to phone her family.

KSN spoke with the neighbor, Linda Alexander.

Alexander says it wasn’t the first time Bland used her phone, and even this time, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“She seemed fine, she used the phone like I said she came back out, she left, she went back over to her apartment, probably like 20 minutes later is when I heard her mom screaming at the top of her lungs, ‘he killed my baby, he killed my baby,” said Alexander.

The family says Bland and Brown did have a rough past.

However, they say they felt Brown was a good man and wonder what went wrong.

“I dont think Aris was a bad person, I don’t have any bad feelings toward him, you know I know him and Antrese, they tried, you know, they’re young,” said Evans-Manuel.

Coming up on KSN News at 10, we will hear more from Bland’s mother and father about the tragic death of their daughter.

 

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s