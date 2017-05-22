Earthquake reported in north central Kansas; no damage

By Published:

MANKATO, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says five earthquakes have been reported in Kansas in May.

The latest earthquake was recorded late Saturday about eight miles southeast of Mankato in north central Kansas.

The Hutch Post reports the Jewell County Sheriff’s office says it received no reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which measured a 3.4 magnitude.

On Friday, two small earthquakes were reported in Harper County.

The USGS says a 2.7 magnitude quake hit 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs May 10 and a 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded in Harper County May 5.

