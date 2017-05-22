6 years after tornado, documentary tells of Joplin healing

By Published:
FILE - This frame grab from video shows lightning inside a massive tornado on Sunday, May 22, 2011, outside Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/tornadovideo.net)

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Six years after a tornado wreaked havoc on Joplin, a new documentary focuses on the healing power of nature.

The documentary released Monday, called “Butterfly Angels,” tells of the Butterfly Garden & Outlook at Joplin’s Cunningham Park. The memorial garden, which opened three years ago, pays tribute to the 161 victims of the May 22, 2011 tornado.

The Kansas City Star reports the documentary was produced by Stoneworth Studios with the TKF Foundation. Drury University students designed and built the garden with a grant from the TKF Foundation.

Former Joplin Mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean said butterflies came to symbolize comfort and safety, especially for children, after the tornado.

The garden includes a water feature, a butterfly pavilion, water wall, and outlines of homes representing those destroyed by the tornado.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s