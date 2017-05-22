1 killed, 7 hurt after vehicle hits bull on Kansas highway

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed and seven others were injured in a two-vehicle crash caused by a bull standing in the highway.

The patrol says 66-year-old Alma Bencomo, of Dodge City, died after her vehicle hit the bull Saturday on U.S. 400 about 26 miles (40 kilometers) east of Dodge City. The collision forced Bencomo’s vehicle across the center line, where it hit a vehicle driven by 41-year-old by Phouthavone Tony Thirakul of Wichita.

Five people in Bencomo’s vehicle were injured. Thirakul and a passenger in his car also were injured. A 7-year-old girl in Bencomo’s car was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The others were treated at a Dodge City hospital.

