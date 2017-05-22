1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Manhattan shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Riley County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Manhattan.

Police spokesman Alexander Robinson said the shooting occurred Sunday evening. The injured man was hospitalized in critical condition but Robinson says he’s expected to survive.

The victim was identified as 39-year old German Gonzalez-Garcia.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who fled in a late 1990s or early 2000s white truck. The truck has black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsman toolbox and 20 inch rims.

