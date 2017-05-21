Urban League “I want to see more people in our parks”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Urban League is making it their mission to bring the community together this summer and they’ve teamed up with Another Level Booster to make that happen. Saturday dozens of young men crowded around the McAdams basketball courts for a three on three tournament with Wichita police officers.

“This is our first time doing something like this out here,” said Marvell Summerow, from Another Level Booster Club. “The main purpose of including the police department in our efforts is to unite the community but also to raise money.”

Summerow says bringing the community back to the parks is something that the city needs and teaming up with Urban League helped to raise awareness of that.

“The National Urban League has a healthy awareness event every year,” said Chicka Richard of Urban League. “Earlier we had the Sedgwick County Health department out here checking peoples ears, which was our healthy focus this year.”

Saturday’s event gave 10% of the money raised to the sheriff’s benefit fund and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“We were lucky to be able to team up with Urban League and we hope to do it again, said Summerow.” Our organization wants to get the community back out into the parks and back on the same page, just like we were in the 90’s.”