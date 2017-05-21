Police: Man arrested after weekend shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Sunday. It happened in the 2600 block of Piatt Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old man was injured after being shot in the leg at a basketball court. They tell us the suspect got into an argument with one of the players and shot him. Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Dijon Lamont Duane Thomas. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on second-degree attempted murder charges.

