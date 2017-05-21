Overnight shooting leaves employee seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for two suspects after an employee was shot at a business early Sunday.

Police tell us it happened around 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of East 21st Street North.

They say two men were causing a disturbance at the business.

After being asked to leave, officers say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot an employee.

After the incident, the suspects ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

If anyone has any information about the incident or suspects, please call Crime Stoppers or WPD detectives.