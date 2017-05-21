Officer Brian Arterburn making ‘remarkable’ progress

Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)
Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover from injuries sustained after being struck by a stolen vehicle on February 7, 2017. Courtesy Arterburn Family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN continues to follow the recovery of Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn. Family spokesman David Nienstedt said Arterburn underwent surgery on April 13 to remove a prosthetic in his skull that was placed during a surgery on April 7.

Unfortunately, the prosthetic had to be removed due to bleeding in Arterburn’s brain.

Nienstedt said Arterburn has been making incredible progress. He said Brian began talking again and is talking quite well now. Nienstedt said a week after Arterburn’s surgery on April 13 he was able to stand up and use parallel bars with help from his therapist. Now, officer Arterburn has advanced to the point of walking without a walker.

Nienstedt said the progress is remarkable, however there is still a very long journey ahead.

Nienstedt said Brian, his wife Claudale, and the whole family appreciate the thoughts, concerns, and prayers from everyone, but especially the strong support from the local community.

