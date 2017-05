7:20AM Grab a jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by the afternoon! Warmer, sunnier, and lighter winds today, so get outside and enjoy it. But note that there is a low chance for spotty showers and storms in western Kansas, particularly by this evening. Get your full forecast here!

6AM It’s quite the chilly start to our Sunday! Temperatures are down into the 40s and even mid 30s in central Kansas. I’ll let you know how much we’ll warm up today, all morning on KSN!