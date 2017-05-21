Basketball game ends in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in the hospital after being shot during a basketball game.

According to police, it happened in the 2500 block of Piatt Street just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a game of basketball was underway when a man armed with two handguns walked by.

They tell us the suspect got into an argument with one of the players and shot him.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital but police have not released the man’s condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the incident.

