Basketball game ends in shooting

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in the hospital after being shot during a basketball game.

According to police, it happened in the 2500 block of Piatt Street just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a game of basketball was underway when a man armed with two handguns walked by.

They tell us the suspect got into an argument with one of the players and shot him.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital but police have not released the man’s condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s