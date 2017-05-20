World War II veteran receives Bronze Star 73 years later

By Published:
American Flag (KSN File Photo)

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – A World War II veteran has received the Bronze Star he was awarded 73 years ago for his service in an American-Canadian commando unit.

The State newspaper reports Pfc. James R. “Boots” Beatty of Barney, Georgia, served in the 1st Special Service Force. The unit is considered the first commando unit, predecessors of today’s Army Rangers, Green Berets and Navy Seals.

On Saturday, the 96-year-old Beatty received his Bronze Star during a special surprise presentation at his home in Aiken. His son-in-law, Jim Hamilton, said Beatty never picked up his medal because, like other soldiers, he wanted to get away from the events of the war.

Family members also presented Beatty with seven other decorations and recognitions he had won but lost during his many moves in the 1950s.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s