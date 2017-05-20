Wichita State Loses to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State scored five runs in the sixth inning to come back and beat Wichita State 5-3 in the regular-season finale.

With the loss, the Shockers are the No. 5 seed in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Greyson Jenista went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two home runs.

Starter Robby Evans went five innings and gave up three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Jordan Boyer led off the third with a double off the wall and scored on a two-run home run from Greyson Jenista to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead.

Jenista homered again in the fifth to push the lead to 3-0.

The Sycamores took the lead in the sixth. INS used four hits, two hit batsmen and a Shocker error to score five runs and take a 5-3 lead.