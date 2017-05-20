Twitter leader laments social media role in Trump’s election

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Twitter announced that it is updating its privacy policy so it can track users’ interests better and target advertisements to them, at least in the United States. Along with this, Twitter is also rolling out more granular controls so users can decide, to an extent, whether and how they want to be tracked and targeted. The move comes as the company reels from its first quarterly revenue drop since going public. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-founder of Twitter says he’s sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.

In an interview (http://nyti.ms/2qGcKkm ) with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter’s role in Trump’s populist rise is “a very bad thing.”

The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land.

When confronted with that notion, Williams said: “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.

Williams also says he was wrong thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.

